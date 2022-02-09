Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 09, 2022

COVID-denier Ted Nugent's Detroit Muscle tour skipping San Antonio for Fredericksburg 

By
Ted Nugent wants you to know he loves America almost as much as he loves sweet poontang. - DOUG JAMES / SHUTTERSTOCK
Texas resident Ted Nugent, who got COVID-19 last year after denying its existence, is apparently feeling well enough to take his schtick on the road.

The right-wing rocker's newly announced Detroit Muscle tour includes a Saturday, Aug. 27 date at the Backyard Amphitheater in the bustling metropolis of Fredericksburg, an hour north of San Antonio. But, alas, there's no stop in the hard rock-hungry Alamo City itself.



The Nuge came down with COVID last year after claiming the pandemic was a hoax and performing at an "anti-mask" grocery store in Florida (where else?) to make his point. Even though the virus made him so ill he could "hardly crawl out of bed," the Motor City Madman is now avoiding venues that require vaccinations or masks. Which may explain why he's bypassing SA for Fredericksburg.

Whatever the case for booking his only Central Texas date in a town with a population of 11,000, tickets for the Backyard Amphitheater gig go on sale Friday, May 27 at 9 a.m.

For those keeping track of such things, the trek is in support of Nugent's forthcoming release Detroit Muscle, his 30th album. Five of the the 26 dates are in Florida, again shattering no stereotypes about the Sunshine State.

"[H]opefully, the Uncle Ted shitkicker American campfire Detroit Muscle tour 20-clusterfuck-22 will finally happen after the communist Chinese Biden gang canceled it in 2020 and 20-clusterfuck-21," Nugent said in a recent announcement.

Oh, we can only hope.

Lee DeVito of the Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication, also contributed to this report.

