CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams the latest executive at the utility to resign 

The recent exodus of top officials at CPS Energy now includes President and CEO Paula Gold-Williams.Gold-Williams informed the municipally owned utility that she's leaving in early 2022 and that she'll work through the transition to a new top executive, according to a brief news release issued Wednesday afternoon.The departure comes days after the resignation of Chief Operating Officer Fred Bonewell following a KSAT news investigation into internal complaints lodged against him.CPS has also faced criticism for its performance during February's catastrophic winter storm and for plans to pass on $450 million in expenses it incurred during the disaster to ratepayers. What's more, it's faced calls for more transparency in the way it operates.In a written statement, CPS Chairman Dr. Willis Mackey thanked Gold-Williams for her service, adding that members of the board will announce details of how they expect to handle the transition.Gold-Williams thanked CPS's 3,000 employees and name checked Flexible Path, a program she championed that incorporates renewable energy sources with traditional, and polluting, power generation. Environmental groups have criticized the utility for dragging its feet in closing its dirty coal plants.