Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 20, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams the latest executive at the utility to resign 

By
click to enlarge Paula Gold-Williams plans to step down as CEO and president of CPS Energy. - JOSH HUSKIN
  • Josh Huskin
  • Paula Gold-Williams plans to step down as CEO and president of CPS Energy.
The recent exodus of top officials at CPS Energy now includes President and CEO Paula Gold-Williams.

Gold-Williams informed the municipally owned utility that she's leaving in early 2022 and that she'll work through the transition to a new top executive, according to a brief news release issued Wednesday afternoon.



The departure comes days after the resignation of Chief Operating Officer Fred Bonewell following a KSAT news investigation into internal complaints lodged against him.

CPS has also faced criticism for its performance during February's catastrophic winter storm and for plans to pass on $450 million in expenses it incurred during the disaster to ratepayers. What's more, it's faced calls for more transparency in the way it operates.

In a written statement, CPS Chairman Dr. Willis Mackey thanked Gold-Williams for her service, adding that members of the board will announce details of how they expect to handle the transition.

Gold-Williams thanked CPS's 3,000 employees and name checked Flexible Path, a program she championed that incorporates renewable energy sources with traditional, and polluting, power generation. Environmental groups have criticized the utility for dragging its feet in closing its dirty coal plants. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio officer suspended over report that he dragged a handcuffed man down the street Read More

  2. San Antonio's CPS Energy drops 3 supplier lawsuits as it seeks to charge customers for winter storm Read More

  3. CPS Energy wants San Antonio customers to pay $450 million in costs for February's winter freeze Read More

  4. Renderings show details of forthcoming park near San Antonio's Hays Street Bridge Read More

  5. Civil rights groups sue Texas over its new political maps, saying they dilute power of Latinx voters Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation