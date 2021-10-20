CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams the latest executive at the utility to resign 

click to enlarge
-
Josh Huskin
-
Paula Gold-Williams plans to step down as CEO and president of CPS Energy.
The recent exodus of top officials at CPS Energy now includes President and CEO Paula Gold-Williams.
Gold-Williams informed the municipally owned utility that she's leaving in early 2022 and that she'll work through the transition to a new top executive, according to a brief news release issued Wednesday afternoon.
The departure comes days after the resignation of Chief Operating Officer Fred Bonewell
following a KSAT news investigation into internal complaints lodged against him.
CPS has also faced criticism
for its performance during February's catastrophic winter storm and for plans to pass on $450 million in expenses
it incurred during the disaster to ratepayers. What's more, it's faced calls for more transparency
in the way it operates.
In a written statement, CPS Chairman Dr. Willis Mackey thanked Gold-Williams for her service, adding that members of the board will announce details of how they expect to handle the transition.
Gold-Williams thanked CPS's 3,000 employees and name checked Flexible Path, a program she championed that incorporates renewable energy sources with traditional, and polluting, power generation. Environmental groups have criticized the utility for dragging its feet in closing its dirty coal plants.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.