CPS Energy, Haunted Hotel: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

Downtown’s Emily Morgan Hotel has been named one of 25 Most Haunted Hotels by Historic Hotels of America.
You can tell Halloween is quickly approaching when tales about haunted hotels creep into the Current
's tally of the week's top news stories.
In this case, a story about the Historic Hotels of America naming downtown's Emily Morgan as one of the nation's most haunted hotels crept into the No. 2 slot. And that's no mean feat. This was a brisk news week that also included big changes afoot at CPS Energy and Texas looking ready to crack down on the sale of Delta-8.
Still, we kinda understand the allure of the Emily Morgan.
San Antonians love some spooky shit, and the Alamo-adjacent hotel's got it in abundance. Apparently, the building once housed a medical facility, replete with a morgue, and guests have reported bumps in the night, the feeling of being touched and apparitions pushing gurneys down the halls.
Yikes. That's almost as scary as the prospect of CPS Energy trying to pass on $450 million in costs from Winter Storm Uri to ratepayers — which happened to be our top story of the week.
Take a look below to see what other weird tales you may have missed.
10. Renderings show details of forthcoming park near San Antonio's Hays Street Bridge
9. USA Today calls the San Antonio Spurs the 'least watchable' NBA team
8. San Antonio officer suspended over report that he dragged a handcuffed man down the street
7. San Antonio River Walk holiday lights to be switched on early again this year
6. San Antonio's CPS Energy drops 3 supplier lawsuits as it seeks to charge customers for winter storm
5. San Antonio auto repair teacher snags $35,000 for John Jay High School trades program
4. CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams the latest executive at the utility to resign
3. Delta-8 retailers and users struggle through an uncertain regulatory environment
2. San Antonio’s Emily Morgan Hotel named one of the most haunted in the U.S.
1. CPS Energy wants San Antonio customers to pay $450 million in costs for February's winter freeze
