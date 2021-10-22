Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 22, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

CPS Energy, Haunted Hotel: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

By
click to enlarge Downtown’s Emily Morgan Hotel has been named one of 25 Most Haunted Hotels by Historic Hotels of America. - INSTAGRAM / WILLFLYFORBEER
  • Instagram / willflyforbeer
  • Downtown’s Emily Morgan Hotel has been named one of 25 Most Haunted Hotels by Historic Hotels of America.
You can tell Halloween is quickly approaching when tales about haunted hotels creep into the Current's tally of the week's top news stories.

In this case, a story about the Historic Hotels of America naming downtown's Emily Morgan as one of the nation's most haunted hotels crept into the No. 2 slot. And that's no mean feat. This was a brisk news week that also included big changes afoot at CPS Energy and Texas looking ready to crack down on the sale of Delta-8.



Still, we kinda understand the allure of the Emily Morgan.

San Antonians love some spooky shit, and the Alamo-adjacent hotel's got it in abundance. Apparently, the building once housed a medical facility, replete with a morgue, and guests have reported bumps in the night, the feeling of being touched and apparitions pushing gurneys down the halls.

Yikes. That's almost as scary as the prospect of CPS Energy trying to pass on $450 million in costs from Winter Storm Uri to ratepayers — which happened to be our top story of the week.

Take a look below to see what other weird tales you may have missed.

10. Renderings show details of forthcoming park near San Antonio's Hays Street Bridge

9. USA Today calls the San Antonio Spurs the 'least watchable' NBA team

8. San Antonio officer suspended over report that he dragged a handcuffed man down the street

7. San Antonio River Walk holiday lights to be switched on early again this year

6. San Antonio's CPS Energy drops 3 supplier lawsuits as it seeks to charge customers for winter storm

5. San Antonio auto repair teacher snags $35,000 for John Jay High School trades program

4. CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams the latest executive at the utility to resign

3. Delta-8 retailers and users struggle through an uncertain regulatory environment

2. San Antonio’s Emily Morgan Hotel named one of the most haunted in the U.S.

1. CPS Energy wants San Antonio customers to pay $450 million in costs for February's winter freeze

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio auto repair teacher snags $35,000 for John Jay High School trades program Read More

  2. CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams the latest executive at the utility to resign Read More

  3. Greg Abbott’s pick for Texas' top election official signed up to help Trump fight the 2020 results Read More

  4. San Antonio's CPS Energy drops 3 supplier lawsuits as it seeks to charge customers for winter storm Read More

  5. Departure of CPS chief Paula Gold-Williams dims likelihood utility will seek a rate hike this year Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation