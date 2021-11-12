Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 13, 2021

CPS Energy Revenues, Luminaria: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

click to enlarge Luminaria Contemporary Art Festival returns to downtown San Antonio this week. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Luminaria Contemporary Art Festival returns to downtown San Antonio this week.
Looks like San Antonians are still processing the fallout from February's catastrophic ice storm — especially as it relates to CPS Energy.

At least, that's what we're inferring from the Current's most read story this week, which looked at the city's continued reliance on the municipal utility's revenues in its budget.



The week's most-read stories also included Gov. Greg Abbott's new crusade against controversial books in school libraries, which in true Texas conservative fashion he's repeatedly called "pornography."

Lots of folks also clicked on a preview of Saturday's Luminaria Contemporary Art Festival and on a story about the jail sentence handed down to a Texas woman who participated in the Jan. 6 attack and said her "white skin" would keep her out of the clink.

10. In what may be his next Cancun moment, Ted Cruz says Big Bird spreads 'government propaganda'

9. ‘I Just Like to Make Work’: A peek inside the weird world of enigmatic San Antonio artist James Smolleck

8. Gov. Greg Abbott demands criminal investigation of so-called 'pornography' in public schools

7. Citing LGBTQ-themed books, Gov. Greg Abbott demands removal of 'pornography' from Texas schools

6. Transgender stand-up comedian Joan Riviera Simoncelli explains what Dave Chappelle got wrong

5. Both state and federal courts deal Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defeats over his ban on local mask rules

4. Luminaria Contemporary Art Festival will light up downtown San Antonio this Saturday

3. As court considers delta-8's future in the state, new poll shows 94% of Texans support it being legal

2. Texas woman said her 'white skin' would keep her out of jail, but she gets 60 days for Jan. 6 attack

1. After February freeze, San Antonio must break its addiction to CPS Energy’s revenues

