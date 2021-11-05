Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Dairy Queen Back Wages, Abbott vs. O'Rourke: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

click to enlarge A newly minted San Antonio task force is considering possible changes to the municipal noise ordinance. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • A newly minted San Antonio task force is considering possible changes to the municipal noise ordinance.
The San Antonio Current's cover story this week may have been headlined "A Quiet Place," but it sure as shit wasn't a quiet news week.

Beyond that article, which looked at fears surrounding San Antonio's new noise task force, our most-read stories of the week documented the feds ordering a local Dairy Queen franchisee to make right with its workers and a new poll showing Gov. Greg Abbott's likely Democratic challenger coming neck and neck with him.



Of course, it wouldn't be a news week in Texas without U.S. Senator and armchair insurrectionist Ted Cruz doing something repulsive — and this go-round, it was him defending nazi salutes as a part of public discourse.

10. Republican John Lujan narrowly wins San Antonio's Texas House District 118 in runoff

9. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales of San Antonio blasts White House's vaccine mandate for Border Patrol

8. Bingeworthy German bier and cuisine return to New Braunfels for Wurstfest starting Friday

7. San Antonio gaming convention PAX South won't return in 2022 — if ever

6. A Quiet Place: Here’s what’s at stake as a task force reviews San Antonio’s noise ordinance

5. Waging War: Symphony Society slashes health benefits as latest volley in ongoing musicians’ strike

4. Analysis: Shaming Ted Cruz for his defense of a Nazi salute assumes he has any sense of decency left

3. Gov. Abbott and Beto O’Rourke nearly tied among Texas voters in new poll

2. Trans-Siberian Orchestra's slashes price for San Antonio tickets to $25 — for one day only

1. Court orders San Antonio Dairy Queen operator to pay $358,000 in back wages to its managers

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

