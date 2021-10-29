Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 29, 2021

Delta-8 with high THC, Día de los Muertos: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

By
click to enlarge A new study tested 51 Delta-8 products to determine their THC levels. - COURTESY PHOTO / CBD ORACLE
  • Courtesy Photo / CBD Oracle
  • A new study tested 51 Delta-8 products to determine their THC levels.
This week San Antonio Current readers just couldn't get enough "legal weed."

By that we mean our most-read story of the week was about Delta-8, the THC-containing hemp product Texas regulators recently placed on their list of illegal drugs. In the case of the much-read and -shared story, the news was that a hemp-research company's lab tests revealed that much of the Delta-8 now on the market is above the legal limit of THC allowed under federal law.



Beyond that, readers took the time to read up on plenty of nutty Texas politics as well as an interview with Nicholas Gonzalez, the San Antonio native who stars in the new NBC series Le Brea.

So, like, put that in your pipe and smoke it, man.

10. San Antonio Rep. Joaquin Castro asks for probe of Greg Abbott's 'catch and jail' migrant policy

9. Long-running San Antonio water park Splashtown may become car dealership after zoning change

8. Analysis: Shaming Ted Cruz for his defense of a Nazi salute assumes he has any sense of decency left

7. Musicians union files NLRB charge against the Symphony Society of San Antonio

6. CBD retailer sues state of Texas over recent rule change that put Delta-8 on list of illegal substances

5. Bad Takes: The fallout from Texas' anti-CRT law continues with the firing of a high school principal

4. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs new version of Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, a bill he vetoed in May

3. Four more ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in San Antonio

2. Actor and San Antonio native Nicholas Gonzalez goes on wild ride as Air Force pilot in La Brea

1. New study finds that the majority of Delta-8 products tested have more THC than allowable under law

