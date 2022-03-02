Dems Sakai and Minjarez headed to runoff to face GOP's DeBerry in race for Bexar County judge 

click to enlarge Twitter / vote4ina (left) and JudgePeterSakai

State Rep. Ina Minjarez and and former District Judge Peter Sakai will face each other in a May 24 runoff.

After Tuesday's Democratic primary, former District Judge Peter Sakai and State Rep. Ina Minjarez are headed for a runoff to replace outgoing Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.The winner between the two will face Republican Trish DeBerry in November.With final results tabulated, Sakai led the race with just under 41% of the vote, while Minjarez pulled in nearly 31%. Ivalis Meza Gonzales, Mayor Ron Nirenberg's former chief of staff, commanded around 19% and consultant Gerardo Ponce less than 10%.DeBerry, who gave up her seat as Precinct 3 commissioner late last year, pulled 63% of the vote in her race, winning solidly over conservative business-owner Nathan Calhoun, her only opponent.The Democratic runoff is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24.Wolff, a former San Antonio mayor who's served in both the Texas House and Senate, has led Bexar County since 2001. The 81-year-old Democrat didn't seek reelection.