Distiller near San Antonio is only Texas outfit to land on Whiskey Advocate's 2021 best-of list 

Andalusia Whiskey Co.'s 2021 Stryker Texas Smoked Single Malt Whiskey has landed on’s list of the 20 best bottles of the year.Andulusia — located in Blanco, about an hour north of the Alamo City — was the only Texas distillery to earn a spot on the list, which featured heavy-hitters from around the globe. The distillery took the 20th slot.In true Texas form, the malted barley for this 50% ABV whiskey is treated like brisket, meaning it's bathed in oak, applewood and mesquite smoke, the Advocate reports . The result is a caramel nose with flavor notes of Irish tea, pine, vanilla and caramel.Each year,reviewers sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world, from rare and limited releases to emerging and more accessible labels. The panel holds a blind tasting review and rates them on a 100-point scale but also considers price and availability when making its selections for the top 20 list.Those looking to get a taste of the Andalusia's top-listed whiskey can snag a bottle at area liquor stores or at the distillery itself, located at 6462 N. U.S. Highway 281. Stryker Texas Smoked Single Malt Whiskey runs around $60 retail.