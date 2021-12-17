Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 17, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Distiller near San Antonio is only Texas outfit to land on Whiskey Advocate's 2021 best-of list 

By
click image INSTAGRAM / ANDALUSIAWHISKEYCO
  • Instagram / andalusiawhiskeyco
Andalusia Whiskey Co.'s 2021 Stryker Texas Smoked Single Malt Whiskey has landed on Whisky Advocate’s list of the 20 best bottles of the year.

Andulusia — located in Blanco, about an hour north of the Alamo City — was the only Texas distillery to earn a spot on the list, which featured heavy-hitters from around the globe. The distillery took the 20th slot.



In true Texas form, the malted barley for this 50% ABV whiskey is treated like brisket, meaning it's bathed in oak, applewood and mesquite smoke, the Advocate reports. The result is a caramel nose with flavor notes of Irish tea, pine, vanilla and caramel.

Each year, Whisky Advocate Buying Guide reviewers sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world, from rare and limited releases to emerging and more accessible labels. The panel holds a blind tasting review and rates them on a 100-point scale but also considers price and availability when making its selections for the top 20 list.

Those looking to get a taste of the Andalusia's top-listed whiskey can snag a bottle at area liquor stores or at the distillery itself, located at 6462 N. U.S. Highway 281. Stryker Texas Smoked Single Malt Whiskey runs around $60 retail.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio brewery's Big Red-flavored beer now available at H-E-B stores Read More

  2. These San Antonio restaurants are offering Christmas dinners for dine-in and to-go Read More

  3. San Antonio bar and restaurant Lucy Cooper's Ice House opens New Braunfels location Read More

  4. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay moves North American restaurant headquarters to Texas Read More

  5. San Antonio’s Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market and Bakery suffers early morning break-in Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation