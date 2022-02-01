'Don't Houston My San Antonio': the majority of outsiders buying houses here are from Texas 

2022 Redfin Migration Report, origins as a percent of San Antonio incomers:
1. Houston: 16.9%
2. Austin: 15.1%
3. Los Angeles: 12.2%
4. Dallas: 6.9%
5. Seattle: 6.4%
6. Bay Area: 5%
7. Chicago: 4.9%
8. Washington, DC: 3.6%
9. San Diego: 3.1%
10. New York City: 1.7%
The Redfin Migration Report analyzes searches from more than a million users, then tabulates the most common search results of those most likely to relocate.
San Antonio's housing market has garnered a great deal of recent media attention, including being named one of the nation's hottest housing markets by Zillow. But the Alamo City's apparent "discovery" is causing a host of problems for longtime residents. The average apartment rental cost here soared 30% last year, and the median home price continues to climb.
The Redfin report suggests that San Antonio residents aren't being priced out by Californians but rather by fellow Texans. Perhaps instead of saying "Don't California my Texas," Alamo City residents should start saying, "Don't Houston my San Antonio."
