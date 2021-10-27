Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 27, 2021

Downtown San Antonio Italian restaurant Nonna Osteria debuts new fall menu 

San Antonio chef Luca Della Casa has whipped up a new fall menu at Italian eatery Nonna Osteria, featuring a lineup of molto delizioso dishes and warming cocktails.

The downtown restaurant shared details about the new items on social media this week. Among the offerings are an orzo pasta dish with mussels and octopus and a pan-seared branzino with mussels and broccoli rabe.



Located in the historic Fairmount Hotel, 401 S. Alamo St., Nonna Osteria is open for dinner 5-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It also serves lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

