Downtown San Antonio’s Alamo Plaza to gain arcade bar Be Kind & Rewind in the spring 

click image Pexels / Corey Dupree

San Antonio's forthcoming Be Kind & Rewind will offer arcade cabinets such as Pac-Man and pinball machines.

Fans of the pop-culture iconography of the '80s, '90s and early 2000s will gain a new hangout to frequent next spring in Be Kind & Rewind, a new arcade bar planned for Alamo Plaza, MySA reports The new spot will occupy the former home of burger joint Fuddruckers at 115 Alamo Plaza.Founder Alex Amaro told the news site that the concept will focus on old arcade cabinets such as Pac-Man and pinball machines but will also feature a dance floor for late-night dancing and imbibing.The bar's name hearkens back to the Blockbuster video rental days, when folks would be asked to "be kind and rewind" VHS tapes before returning them.Amaro told MySA he hopes to have the bar open sometime in spring 2022.