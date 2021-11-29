Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 29, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Downtown San Antonio’s Alamo Plaza to gain arcade bar Be Kind & Rewind in the spring 

By
click image San Antonio's forthcoming Be Kind & Rewind will offer arcade cabinets such as Pac-Man and pinball machines. - PEXELS / COREY DUPREE
  • Pexels / Corey Dupree
  • San Antonio's forthcoming Be Kind & Rewind will offer arcade cabinets such as Pac-Man and pinball machines.
Fans of the pop-culture iconography of the '80s, '90s and early 2000s will gain a new hangout to frequent next spring in Be Kind & Rewind, a new arcade bar planned for Alamo Plaza, MySA reports.

The new spot will occupy the former home of burger joint Fuddruckers at 115 Alamo Plaza.



Founder Alex Amaro told the news site that the concept will focus on old arcade cabinets such as Pac-Man and pinball machines but will also feature a dance floor for late-night dancing and imbibing.

The bar's name hearkens back to the Blockbuster video rental days, when folks would be asked to "be kind and rewind" VHS tapes before returning them.

Amaro told MySA he hopes to have the bar open sometime in spring 2022.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Hidden Valley puts the 'ew' in Yuletide with ranch dressing-flavored eggnog mix Read More

  2. San Antonio’s La Gran Tamalada returns with hybrid model Dec. 11-12 Read More

  3. San Antonio-based Pabst Blue Ribbon wants to give $100,000 to artists via its 2022 Art Can Contest Read More

  4. Mi Tierra heirs celebrate release of children's book Camilla la Magica Makes Tamales with event Read More

  5. Midtown San Antonio spot Backyard on Broadway unveils expanded outdoor space Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation