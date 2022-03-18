Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 18, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Downtown San Antonio's Smoke Skybar + BBQ to add new roof deck and dining room 

The $250,000 expansion will grow the footprint of the already massive venue by nearly 4,000 feet.

By
click to enlarge Smoke BBQ + Skybar will expand with a new roof deck and dining room this summer. - INSTAGRAM / SMOKESANANTONIO
  • Instagram / smokesanantonio
  • Smoke BBQ + Skybar will expand with a new roof deck and dining room this summer.
Sipping cocktails in the shade of the San Antonio skyline is one of the best ways to spend summer evenings, if you ask us. Turns out, Smoke Skybar + BBQ Adrian Martinez feels the same way, and is adding a new roof deck and dining room to his downtown nightspot.

A Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing shows that Martinez will spend $250,000 and about two months on the expansion, which will grow the footprint of the already massive venue by nearly 4,000 feet.



The spot features a stage, VIP cabana-style seating, two lawns with bench seating and two bars — all of which is outdoors. The expansion will create indoor seating for folks who want to nosh on barbecue in a more climate-controlled space.

Records note an expected completion of June 1.

The nightspot, located at 501 E. Crockett Street, is the second iteration of the barbecue-focused venue. The flagship location was an anchor of St. Paul Square from 2016 until it closed at the start of the pandemic in 2020. Martinez reopened Smoke at its current location in November of 2020.

Earlier this month, Martinez teamed up with Sam’s Burger Joint and the Aztec Theatre owner Sam Panchevre to open a sprawling new Riverwalk venue dubbed Smoke BBQ + Riverbar.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Iconic San Antonio eatery Jacala Mexican Restaurant gutted by early morning fire Read More

  2. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will open its second San Antonio-area store this weekend Read More

  3. Whataburger releases 2022 Fiesta San Antonio medal and apparel Read More

  4. San Antonio’s sausage makers keep a venerable — and delicious — tradition alive Read More

  5. These San Antonio bars and restaurants are celebrating with St. Patrick's Day parties Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation