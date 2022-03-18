Downtown San Antonio's Smoke Skybar + BBQ to add new roof deck and dining room 

click to enlarge
Smoke BBQ + Skybar will expand with a new roof deck and dining room this summer.
Sipping cocktails in the shade of the San Antonio skyline is one of the best ways to spend summer evenings, if you ask us. Turns out, Smoke Skybar + BBQ Adrian Martinez feels the same way, and is adding a new roof deck and dining room to his downtown nightspot.
A Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing shows that Martinez will spend $250,000 and about two months on the expansion, which will grow the footprint of the already massive venue by nearly 4,000 feet.
The spot features a stage, VIP cabana-style seating, two lawns with bench seating and two bars — all of which is outdoors. The expansion will create indoor seating for folks who want to nosh on barbecue in a more climate-controlled space.
Records note an expected completion of June 1.
The nightspot, located at 501 E. Crockett Street, is the second iteration of the barbecue-focused venue. The flagship location was an anchor of St. Paul Square from 2016 until it closed at the start of the pandemic
in 2020. Martinez reopened Smoke at its current location in November of 2020.
Earlier this month, Martinez teamed up with Sam’s Burger Joint and the Aztec Theatre owner Sam Panchevre to open a sprawling new Riverwalk venue dubbed Smoke BBQ + Riverbar
.
