Downtown San Antonio's Willa Eatery has permanently closed 

After just six months in business, chef-driven, vegetarian-friendly dining spot Willa Eatery has closed.The downtown-area restaurant opened in April at 106 Auditorium Circle in a spot previously occupied by plant-forward eatery Pharm Table. Willa took to social media Tuesday to share news of its closure with fans.“We are sad to announce that Willa is closing,” the post read. “Thanks for your support, everyone.”According to other recent social media posts, Willa had been on a brief hiatus so chef-owner Richard Busker and his family could take a “much-needed vacation.” The restaurant had been slated to reopen Wednesday, but instead announced it's permanently shuttered.Thereached out to Busker for comment but didn't heard back by press time.