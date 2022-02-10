Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 10, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

During San Antonio stop, Beto O'Rourke pledges to go after those who profited from Winter Storm Uri 

By
click to enlarge Texas gubernatorial candiate Beto O'Rourke held a campaign event at the Espee downtown, promising to connect the state's electric supply to the national power grid. - MICHAEL KARLIS
  • Michael Karlis
  • Texas gubernatorial candiate Beto O'Rourke held a campaign event at the Espee downtown, promising to connect the state's electric supply to the national power grid.
As Gov. Greg Abbott met with business leaders elsewhere in San Antonio, gubernatorial challenger Beto O'Rourke had choice words for his Republican opponent at a campaign event near downtown.

During a speech at entertainment complex The Espee, O'Rourke blasted Abbott's "inexplicable" failure to winterize the state's power grid after last February's catastrophic blackouts. If elected, the Democratic challenger pledged, he'd abolish the Electrical Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and connect the state's standalone power grid to the rest of the country.



"First, we are going to winterize and weatherize the gas supply," said O'Rourke, a former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential candidate. "Who cares what the gas company CEOs have to say about it? We're gonna do it, and it's gonna save the lives of our fellow Texans."

The lives O'Rourke was referring to were the 16 people who died in San Antonio after Texas' electrical grid, overseen by ERCOT, failed during Winter Storm Uri, one of the state's costliest natural disasters.

Instead of providing an adequate supply of electricity, energy traders including Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) made a combined $11 billion while Texans froze to death, O'Rourke said. ETP founder Kelcy Warren, who individually profited during the disaster, recently donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign.

"These folks who robbed us when we were at our most desperate and vulnerable — that $11 billion, I'm going to make sure that we get that money back," O'Rourke said. "And we're going to prosecute anybody who was responsible for the destruction and death that we saw here in Texas."

Beyond the tough talk, O'Rourke said his plan to join Texas' grid with the rest of the nation would allow the state to sell excess power and use profits to subsidize energy costs for everyday Texans.

O'Rourke — who narrowly lost a 2018 bid to flip the U.S. Senate seat of Ted Cruz, R-Texas — also reiterated his familiar campaign pledges to legalize pot, improve public school education and cut property taxes.

O'Rourke's stop in the Alamo City was part of a statewide blitz targeting Abbott's record on handling last year's blackouts. It's unclear whether the Democrat's multi-city tour will bolster his lackluster numbers, currently averaging 39% compared to Abbotts 47.2%, according to aggregate data from Real Clear Politics.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Starbucks vying to be the first in Texas to unionize Read More

  2. San Antonio couple accused in beating death of 12-year-old left in their care Read More

  3. After 2020, Republicans want to swing more Latino voters in South Texas. It’s not as easy as it looks. Read More

  4. Current Events: San Antonio lets the powerful cut to the front of the line for COVID relief funds Read More

  5. Bad Takes: The 7 dumbest things Jordan Peterson said on Joe Rogan's podcast Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation