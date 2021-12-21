Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 21, 2021 Cannabis » Cannabis News

Email
Print
Share

Dutch company spending $272 million to buy Texas firm that makes lights for marijuana growers 

By
click to enlarge Marijuana plants grow in an indoor facility. - RYAN LANGE / UNSPLASH
  • Ryan Lange / UnSplash
  • Marijuana plants grow in an indoor facility.

Texas may lag other U.S. states in cannabis reform, but just the same, a thriving industry surrounding weed cultivation is sprouting up around the state.

In the latest sign of that trend, Netherlands-based lighting company Signify NV has struck a $272 million deal to buy Fluence, a Texas company that sells grow lights to legal cannabis cultivation operations and other agricultural interests.

Austin-based Fluence posted revenue of $141 million between October 2020 and September 2021, according to a Monday announcement from Signify. The Dutch company noted that Fluence has more than 140 issued and pending patents.

Due to marijuana legalization in Canada and many U.S. states, lighting for growing cannabis "currently generates the majority of Fluence’s sales," according to Signifiy's news release on the acquisition.

The deal is expected to close during the first half of next year.

Stay on top of cannabis news and views. Sign up for our Weed Wire Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Cannabis News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Cannabis News

Most Popular

  1. Texas Supreme Court agrees to hear case on the legality of smokeable hemp in the state Read More

  2. DEA officials throw support behind White House plan to make it easier to conduct cannabis research Read More

  3. New poll: More than 2/3 of Texans support legalizing recreational marijuana Read More

  4. AOC co-sponsors bipartisan bill that would make it easier to expunge non-violent pot offenses Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation