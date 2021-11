San Antonio reverend giving away 300 turkeys in honor of late mother Verna Mae 'Mama' Boone 

click image Pexels / RODNAE Productions

A Saturday Thanksgiving turkey giveaway will dole out 300 birds on San Antonio's east side.

San Antonio's Rev. James Robinson will continue his late mother’s legacy of supporting the community through a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway that will provide 300 birds Saturday to families in need, news station KSAT 12 reports Robinson's mother, Verna Mae “Mama” Boone, died in 2009 after a life dedicated to helping those less fortunate, especially people experiencing homelessness. Now, her son carries on her holiday tradition with the 16th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in her honor.“Even before the pandemic, there was a need,” Robinson of Gospel Vision Music Ministry told KSAT. “And now … there’s definitely a need, and I’m just trying to be a blessing.”In addition to the turkeys, the drive will provide families with 200 pies, 600 loaves of bread and 500 boxes of stuffing mix.The giveaway will take place Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1211 W. Hein Road, on the city’s East Side. The event will begin at 10 a.m., but folks will be allowed to line up as early as 6 a.m.