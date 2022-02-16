Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 16, 2022

Elizabeth Warren stumping for San Antonio progressives after they win support from AOC, Bernie 

By
click to enlarge Jessica Cisneros (left) and Greg Casar have continued to rack up support from high-profile progressives. - TWITTER / @JCISNEROSTX (LEFT); COURTESY PHOTO / GREG CASAR (RIGHT)
  • Twitter / @JCisnerosTX (left); Courtesy Photo / Greg Casar (right)
  • Jessica Cisneros (left) and Greg Casar have continued to rack up support from high-profile progressives.
After a rally with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, two progressives vying to represent San Antonio in the U.S. House will get a push from Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The Massachusetts Democrat and former presidential candidate will appear Tuesday, Feb. 22 in SA with Jessica Cisneros, an immigration attorney running to represent Texas' 28th District. The event, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Cherrity Bar, 302 Montana St., will also include an appearance by Mini Timmaraju, president of NARAL Pro-choice America.



Cisneros faces a Democratic primary battle against longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar to represent a district stretching from Laredo to the Alamo City. During the 2018 primary, she came within four points of beating the conservative Democrat.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, Warren will head to Austin to rally support for Greg Casar, who's running to represent the blue-leaning 35th District, which stretches from downtown San Antonio to Central Austin. Casar, an Austin councilman, faces challenges in the Democratic primary from former San Antonio councilwoman Rebecca Viagran and Rep. Eddie Rodriguez of the Texas House.

Organizers haven't publicly released a location for the Austin event.

Early voting is already underway for the March 1 primary.

