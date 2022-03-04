Elon Musk, Chuck Tingle vs. Greg Abbott: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

click to enlarge
Billionaire Elon Musk was seen carrying his youngest son, X Æ A-12, while scarfing down a spiropapa at the Sombrero Festival in Brownsville on Saturday.
Even filtering out Ukraine Invasion and a crazy cavalcade of world events, it was a busy week for news. Texans headed to the polls for the primaries, and San Antonians learned that yet another local cop had won his job back after being fired.
Maybe all that stress-inducing stuff had Current
readers craving headlines of a lighter variety. Our two most-read stories of the week involved billionaire and newish Texas resident Elon Musk getting busy with fried festival food and a prolific porn author trolling Texas' governor over his cruel threat to investigate the parents of transgender kids.
Read on for more of the week's most-read headlines.
10. Greg Casar wins nom for San Antonio House district; Cuellar and Cisneros headed to likely runoff
9. In empty gesture, Gov. Greg Abbott asks Texas businesses to pull Russian vodka from shelves
8. Gin Blossoms scrap San Antonio show, rest of tour after bassist's injury
7. San Antonio cop fired for racist, sexist tirade at funeral home director gets job back in arbitration
6. New federal law seeks to put limits on delta-8 THC, ending Texas' legal battle to ban the product
5. CityScrapes: San Antonio's Grand Hyatt deal is rushing forward while far too many questions remain
4. Country music duo Brooks & Dunn are scootin' into San Antonio
3. Texas vlogger claims he's helping Russian soldiers 'fight fascism' and 'liberate' Ukraine
2. Prolific smut author Chuck Tingle grabs Greg Abbott website and roasts the governor for transphobia
1. Billionaire Elon Musk caught deep-throating spiropapa in South Texas town of Brownsville
