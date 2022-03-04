Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 04, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Elon Musk, Chuck Tingle vs. Greg Abbott: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

By
click to enlarge Billionaire Elon Musk was seen carrying his youngest son, X Æ A-12, while scarfing down a spiropapa at the Sombrero Festival in Brownsville on Saturday. - FACEBOOK / SYED FUAD ADNAN
  • Facebook / Syed Fuad Adnan
  • Billionaire Elon Musk was seen carrying his youngest son, X Æ A-12, while scarfing down a spiropapa at the Sombrero Festival in Brownsville on Saturday.
Even filtering out Ukraine Invasion and a crazy cavalcade of world events, it was a busy week for news. Texans headed to the polls for the primaries, and San Antonians learned that yet another local cop had won his job back after being fired.

Maybe all that stress-inducing stuff had Current readers craving headlines of a lighter variety. Our two most-read stories of the week involved billionaire and newish Texas resident Elon Musk getting busy with fried festival food and a prolific porn author trolling Texas' governor over his cruel threat to investigate the parents of transgender kids.



Read on for more of the week's most-read headlines.

10. Greg Casar wins nom for San Antonio House district; Cuellar and Cisneros headed to likely runoff

9. In empty gesture, Gov. Greg Abbott asks Texas businesses to pull Russian vodka from shelves

8. Gin Blossoms scrap San Antonio show, rest of tour after bassist's injury

7. San Antonio cop fired for racist, sexist tirade at funeral home director gets job back in arbitration

6. New federal law seeks to put limits on delta-8 THC, ending Texas' legal battle to ban the product

5. CityScrapes: San Antonio's Grand Hyatt deal is rushing forward while far too many questions remain

4. Country music duo Brooks & Dunn are scootin' into San Antonio

3. Texas vlogger claims he's helping Russian soldiers 'fight fascism' and 'liberate' Ukraine

2. Prolific smut author Chuck Tingle grabs Greg Abbott website and roasts the governor for transphobia

1. Billionaire Elon Musk caught deep-throating spiropapa in South Texas town of Brownsville

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Billionaire Elon Musk caught deep-throating spiropapa in South Texas town of Brownsville Read More

  2. Texas congressman Van Taylor suspends campaign after admitting to affair with former jihadi bride Read More

  3. San Antonio ranked as the nation's fifth-worst city for seasonal allergies Read More

  4. Texas vlogger claims he's helping Russian soldiers 'fight fascism' and 'liberate' Ukraine Read More

  5. Challenges to Texas investigations of gender-affirming care ramp up as feds move to protect transgender kids Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation