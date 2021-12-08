Epilepsy fundraiser will allow San Antonians to rappel down the side of a 21-story downtown hotel 

click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk
-
Want to throw yourself off a 21-story high-rise hotel? This event is for you.
The Thompson San Antonio — Riverwalk hotel is staging a fundraiser that may quicken the pulses of thrill-seekers and bleeding hearts alike.
The hotel will hold a Saturday, Dec. 11 epilepsy fundraiser that will allow adventurers who line up enough pledges to rappel off the 21-story structure. Billed as the first-ever Over the Edge event, the stunt will raise money for the Epilepsy Foundation of Central & South Texas
(EFCST).
Merriam-Webster defines rappeling
thusly: "To descend (as from a cliff) by sliding down a rope passed under one thigh, across the body, and over the opposite shoulder or through a special friction device."
We define it as a reason to pack an extra pair of shorts.
Be that as it may, interested daredevils will need to pony up $50 to reserve a spot and reach a fundraising goal of at least $1,000 via a shareable webpage to participate. Those who raise $2,000 or more will have a shot at winning a dinner and a one-night stay at the hotel, among other prizes.
Funds raised for EFCST will help it offer services to more than 160,000 people living with epilepsy in its 79-county service region. The nonprofit's provides emergency medications, clinic visits, support groups, youth camps and more.
Registration is available via the Over the Edge website
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.