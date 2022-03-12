Everyone we saw at San Antonio's International Women's Day March

San Antonio's International Women's Day March took place Saturday, sending throngs through downtown to protest Texas' war on women.



Tying in with International Women's Day, which was on Tuesday, participants marched to defend abortion access and the rights of trans youths, both of which are under attack by the state's Republican leadership. Marchers also spoke up for fair treatment in the workplace, better healthcare access and putting people ahead of profits.



Here's what we saw.



Photos by Katelyn Earhart.