March 12, 2022

Everyone we saw at San Antonio's International Women's Day March 

By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio's International Women's Day March took place Saturday, sending throngs through downtown to protest Texas' war on women.

Tying in with International Women's Day, which was on Tuesday, participants marched to defend abortion access and the rights of trans youths, both of which are under attack by the state's Republican leadership. Marchers also spoke up for fair treatment in the workplace, better healthcare access and putting people ahead of profits.

Here's what we saw.

Photos by Katelyn Earhart
Tags: San Antonio News, International Women's March, San Antonio, International Women's Day, Travis Park, abortion rights, trans rights, LGBTQ rights, human rights, No Nos Moveran, ¡No nos moverán! We Will Not Be Moved!, women's rights, women's health, abortion rights, abortion access, abortion justice, Slideshow, Texas, war on women

