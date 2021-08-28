Everyone we saw rallying for voting rights at San Antonio's MLK Plaza on Saturday

As Republicans in the Texas Legislature push to enact controversial new restrictions on poll access, roughly 200 people rallied in San Antonio's Martin Luther King Plaza on Saturday to show their support for voting rights. The event was held on the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington.



Speakers including Mayor Ron Nirenberg voiced their concern about Texas' proposed poll restrictions, and volunteers registered voters. There was also a pop-up vaccination clinic.



Photos by Katelyn Earhart