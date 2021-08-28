Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

August 28, 2021 Slideshows » News

Everyone we saw rallying for voting rights at San Antonio's MLK Plaza on Saturday 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
As Republicans in the Texas Legislature push to enact controversial new restrictions on poll access, roughly 200 people rallied in San Antonio's Martin Luther King Plaza on Saturday to show their support for voting rights. The event was held on the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Speakers including Mayor Ron Nirenberg voiced their concern about Texas' proposed poll restrictions, and volunteers registered voters. There was also a pop-up vaccination clinic.

Photos by Katelyn Earhart
OF 64
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
A contractor worked for four years to restore this colorful home for sale in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill
San Antonio Current Staff27 images
The former San Antonio home of Sea Island's founder is for sale, and it comes with a massive atrium
San Antonio Current Staff45 images
This historic home for sale near Woodlawn Lake was built by a San Antonio banking magnate
San Antonio Current Staff50 images
Sitting atop a giant hill, this Texas Hill Country house comes with the best view of Bexar County
San Antonio Current Staff52 images
1/64
Play Slideshow

Tags: San Antonio, MLK Plaza, voting rights, Republicans, Texas Legislature, voting restrictions, Texas, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, 58th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Voting Rights Rally, poll access, voting restrictions, voter suppression, democracy, protest, voting protest, Martin Luther king plaza, black lives matter, BLM, March on Washington

Additional News Slideshows

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. COVID in Court, Santikos Takes On Westlakes Theater: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  2. Commentary: Death is more of a threat to liberty than masks or vaccines Read More

  3. A Texas Republican leader who repeatedly mocked masks and vaccines has died of COVID-19 Read More

  4. Texas Right to Life sets up site asking for anonymous tips on people who get or offer abortions Read More

  5. San Antonio marketing firm to donate new website to a local nonprofit via citywide contest Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation