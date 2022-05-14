Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

May 14, 2022

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

By San Antonio Current Staff

Hundreds of San Antonians descended on Main Plaza Saturday as part of a nationwide protest against the likelihood the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn a nearly 50-year-old decision protecting the right to abortion.

The march was one of more than 100 Bans Off Our Bodies rallies scheduled for Saturday in response to a leaked draft opinion by the court that would overturn Roe v. Wade — a move that would let Texas and other states ban abortion outright.

"We are out here today because we are the majority," Planned Parenthood South Texas Public Affairs Director Mara Posada said to deafening cheers from the crowd. "They're not the majority. We are the majority."

During her remarks, State Rep. Ina Minjarez thanked local leaders including Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff — both of whom spoke at the rally — for standing up for abortion rights. However, she said residents must raise their voices against extremist actions by state and national officials.

"We cannot do that alone," she said. "We need all of you to be vocal, we need all of you to take a stand. You matter. Be loud."


Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month

