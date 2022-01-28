Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 28, 2022

Everything we saw as San Antonio Hell's Kitchen chef Mary Lou Davis held a going-away pop-up 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Mary Lou Davis, the San Antonio chef who took second place in the past season of cooking contest TV show Hell's Kitchen, is leaving our fair city for California.

Before that departure, though, Davis wanted to give SA fans a couple more chances to partake in her invigorating food. The first of those took place Thursday night at the bar Evil Olive, where she served up a menu of Cajun-Japanese fusion dishes.

What follows are photos of Davis working in the kitchen and fans bellying up for her culinary creations. If you missed the party, don't worry: she's also got a five-course dinner planned at Ambler Texas Kitchen on Monday, Jan. 31.

Photos by Jaime Monzon.
Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

