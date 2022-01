Everything we saw as San Antonio Hell's Kitchen chef Mary Lou Davis held a going-away pop-up 

Mary Lou Davis, the San Antonio chef who took second place in the past season of cooking contest TV show, is leaving our fair city for California.Before that departure, though, Davis wanted to give SA fans a couple more chances to partake in her invigorating food. The first of those took place Thursday night at the bar Evil Olive, where she served up a menu of Cajun-Japanese fusion dishes.What follows are photos of Davis working in the kitchen and fans bellying up for her culinary creations. If you missed the party, don't worry: she's also got a five-course dinner planned at Ambler Texas Kitchen on Monday, Jan. 31.