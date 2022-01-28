Everything we saw as San Antonio Hell's Kitchen chef Mary Lou Davis held a going-away pop-up 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Mary Lou Davis, the San Antonio chef who took second place in the past season of cooking contest TV show Hell's Kitchen
, is leaving our fair city for California.
Before that departure, though, Davis wanted to give SA fans a couple more chances to partake in her invigorating food. The first of those took place Thursday night at the bar Evil Olive, where she served up a menu of Cajun-Japanese fusion dishes.
What follows are photos of Davis working in the kitchen and fans bellying up for her culinary creations. If you missed the party, don't worry: she's also got a five-course dinner planned at Ambler Texas Kitchen
on Monday, Jan. 31.
Photos by Jaime Monzon.