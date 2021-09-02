Everything we saw as San Antonio women protested Texas' six-week abortion ban

On Wednesday evening, San Antonians took part in a statewide protest against Texas' newly enacted abortion law, which stops women from seeking the procedure six weeks into their pregnancies.



Speakers blasted the constitutionality of the law, which was championed by Texas Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott. They also discussed the importance of being able to access safe, legal abortions.



"Abortion is not only a human right, it is essential healthcare," activist Kimiya Factory said to applause from the crowd.



Rally attendees staged a performance art piece called "Bans Off Our Bodies," which Planned Parenthood recorded to share online. The same performance also took place in other Texas cities, including Austin and Houston.



The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Wednesday to formally deny a request by Texas abortion providers to place the Texas law on hold while the courts determine its constitutionality.



Photos by Jaime Monzon