January 21, 2022

Everything we saw as Texas blues-rock giants the Arc Angels started their reunion tour in San Antonio 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Texas blues-rock supergroup the Arc Angels flew into San Antonio's Aztec Theatre on Thursday to open a four-date Texas tour — its first run of live shows in 10 years.

The band formed in the '90s, bringing together singer-songwriter-guitar maestros Charlie Sexton and Doyle Bramhall II with Double Trouble, Stevie Ray Vaughan’s rhythm section of drummer Chris Layton and bassist Tommy Shannon.

Here's everything we saw as the band burned up the Aztec with Texas Gentlemen as the opening act.

Photos by Jaime Monzon.
OF 96
PREV NEXT
1/96
Play Slideshow

Tags: Texas blues, Texas rock, Arc Angels, San Antonio, reunion tour, texas tour, Aztec Theatre, Charlie Sexton, Doyle Bramhall II, Double Trouble, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Chris Layton, Tommy Shannon, Texas Gentlemen, rock tours, Texas musicians, live music, Texas music, live shows, music photography, Arc Angels reviews

