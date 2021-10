Everything we saw at Muertos Fest in downtown San Antonio

Thousands of people convened at Hemisfair on Saturday for the 9th annual Muertos Fest, San Antonio's largest Día de los Muertos celebration. The event featured artisan vendors, live music, a fashion show and food and drink. It's also scheduled to continue Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.



Here's what we saw.



Photos by Jaime Monzon