June 02, 2022

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

By San Antonio Current Staff

After a series of delays, San Antonio's long-awaited Immersive Van Gogh installation is finally open — even if the first few weeks are sold out.

Fortunately, organizers for the digital presentation of the 19th-century Dutch Post-Impressionist's paintings allowed the Current to visit for a preview.

And what a preview it was. Van Gogh masterworks including Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (The Starry Night, 1889) and Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888) came to life in colorful, larger-than-life projections splashed across the walls (and floors) of the Lighthouse ArtSpace.

In case you weren't among the early birds who popped for tickets, don't fret. Immersive Van Gogh will remain in the Alamo City through Sept. 5. 
