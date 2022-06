Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

After a series of delays, San Antonio's long-awaited Immersive Van Gogh installation is finally open — even if the first few weeks are sold out.Fortunately, organizers for the digital presentation of the 19th-century Dutch Post-Impressionist's paintings allowed theto visit for a preview.And what a preview it was. Van Gogh masterworks including, 1885),, 1889) and, 1888) came to life in colorful, larger-than-life projections splashed across the walls (and floors) of the Lighthouse ArtSpace.In case you weren't among the early birds who popped for tickets, don't fret. Immersive Van Gogh will remain in the Alamo City through Sept. 5.