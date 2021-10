Everything we saw at the sold-out Idles and Gustaf show at San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Noisy and critically acclaimed British rock band Idles played a sold-out show at San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Wednesday, and fans had a wild time bathing in the onstage energy. Brooklyn post-punkers Gustaf opened the show in appropriately quirky fashion.



Here's a look at the night's careening chaos.



Photos by Jaime Monzon