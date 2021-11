Everything we saw during opening weekend of Wurstfest in New Braunfels

Wurstfest opened in New Braunfels this weekend, kicking off its 60th year celebrating German culture and food. This year marked the debut of a new Marktplatz building, since the original was destroyed in a 2019 fire.



As evidenced by the photos, plenty of folks were on hand to partake in German food, German beer and Texas fall fun. The festivities continue through Sunday, Nov. 14.



Photos by Jaime Monzon