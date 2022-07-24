Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022

July 24, 2022
By San Antonio Current Staff
At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month
Dallas' Reverend Horton Heat brought his revved-up rockabilly show to the Paper Tiger on Saturday with Austin-San Antonio cowpunk band the Hickoids…
By San Antonio Current Staff
L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat — two legendary acts from the Sunset Strip glam metal scene — hit San Antonio's Paper Tiger…
The current tour from San Antonio hard rockers Nothing More included an explosive hometown stop Saturday at Tech Port Center + Arena…
The Real Life Amphitheater in Selma welcomed its first mainstream touring act Sunday with a performance by Grammy-winning Southern rockers the Zac…
Acclaimed Mexican-born singer-songwriter Carla Morrison performed Saturday at San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena, enrapturing the crowd with her poignant songs and…
In addition to fronting post-hardcore outfits such as Circa Survive and Saosin, Anthony Green somehow has found time to record and tour as…
View more issues
Read our sister publications
915 Dallas Street
San Antonio, Texas 78215
(210) 332-5448