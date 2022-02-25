Ex-San Antonio police officer arrested months after removal for shooting toward fleeing teens 

click to enlarge
An SAPD officer suspended from the force in 2020 now faces criminal charges, according to a local TV station.
A former San Antonio police officer who was indefinitely suspended in 2020 for firing shots toward a pair of fleeing juveniles has been arrested and charged with deadly conduct-firearm, KSAT News reports
.
Oscar Cruz Jr. was arrested Thursday night, according to records cited by the TV station.
SAPD handed Cruz an indefinite suspension for his conduct during a March 9, 2020 call about a pair of youths pulling car door handles, KSAT reports. Cruz confronted then pursued two teen suspects, one of whom hurled an object at him.
“Officer Cruz fired two rounds at the direction of the suspects as they fled the scene,” according to records cited by KSAT. His response, according to the station, was a violation of SAPD's use-of-force rules.
During the incident, Cruz could be heard telling the juveniles “stop running or I will fucking shoot you," the station also reported, referencing a transcript of the officer's body-cam footage.
The report also stated that Cruz used the muzzle of his gun to direct a responding officer — a failure to "use sound judgment," according to police records.
When charged as a Class A misdemeanor, a deadly conduct conviction can yield a sentence of up to a year in jail. However, the offense can also be charged as a third-degree felony, which could bring between two and 10 years of prison time.
The KSAT report didn't specify whether Cruz faces a misdemeanor or felony charge.
Prior to the 2020 incident, Cruz also received a three-day suspension from the force in 2018 for striking a pedestrian with his patrol car, according to KSAT.
