November 17, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Fabletics activewear will open first San Antonio store Dec. 4 at Shops at La Cantera 

click to enlarge Activewear brand Fabletics is set to make its San Antonio debut Dec. 4. - PHOTO COURTESY FABLETICS
California-based activewear brand Fabletics will make its San Antonio debut early next month, bringing its uber-inclusive workout gear and accessories to the Shops at La Cantera.

Known for leggings, shorts, tops, outerwear and accessories that cater to a variety of sizes and shapes, Fabletics will offer private shopping appointments starting on Thursday, Nov. 18 ahead of a Saturday, Dec. 4 grand opening.

click to enlarge The new shop will also feature Fabletics’ OmniShop technology. - PHOTO COURTESY FABLETICS
In addition to stocking the brand's gear, the 2,139-square-foot shop will host a fitness boutique in collaboration with at-home rowing machine business Hydrow. Upon request, trained sales associates will offer in-store demos of the equipment.



The store will also feature Fabletics’ OmniShop technology, which allows shoppers to request a different size or color and check stock of inventory without leaving the fitting room.

The first 100 customers to make a purchase on Dec. 4 will receive a free pair of women’s leggings or men’s shorts. All customers will be able to shop the store at 50% off that day.

Fabletics has more than 50 locations across the U.S. with two stores each in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas and one in Austin. The San Antonio store will mark its sixth Texas location.

The Fabletics store is on the lower level of the mall and will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

November 17, 2021

