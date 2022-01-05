Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 05, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

FBI Underwater Search Team arrives after new tip in case of missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil 

By
click to enlarge Three-year-old Lina Khil was last seen in a park near the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex in Northwest San Antonio. - COURTESY PHOTO / SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Police Department
  • Three-year-old Lina Khil was last seen in a park near the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex in Northwest San Antonio.

Twelve members from the FBI’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team flew in from Washington to assist the San Antonio Police Departments in the ongoing search for missing 3-year old Lina Khil, according to multiple news outlets.


SAPD requested the help of the FBI after receiving a tip on New Year’s Eve regarding a person that seemed out of place searching the area with a flashlight, according to a KSAT report. Until Tuesday, SAPD had deployed search teams, canine units and drones — but never conducted underwater searches, according to the TV station.


The new area of focus is a marshy wooded area near the intersection of Huebner and Babcock roads in Northwest San Antonio, according to NEWS4SA. The spot is not far from the Villas Del Cabo Apartment Complex where Khil went missing 16 days ago.

Khil was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 20, wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.


There is still a $150k reward for anyone with information that leads to Lina Khil. Those with tips should contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio ISD offering $200 a day to substitute teachers, holding job fairs this week Read More

  2. Roughly 1,000 teachers absent from San Antonio's Northside ISD two days in a row Read More

  3. City of San Marcos acknowledges police sent texts about harassment of Biden bus on I-35 Read More

  4. FEMA opening 6 COVID-19 testing sites in Texas. Until then, here's how to get tested in San Antonio. Read More

  5. Texas revises its official death toll from February winter storm, increasing total to 246 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation