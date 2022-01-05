FBI Underwater Search Team arrives after new tip in case of missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil 

Twelve members from the FBI’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team flew in from Washington to assist the San Antonio Police Departments in the ongoing search for missing 3-year old Lina Khil, according to multiple news outlets.

SAPD requested the help of the FBI after receiving a tip on New Year’s Eve regarding a person that seemed out of place searching the area with a flashlight, according to a KSAT report. Until Tuesday, SAPD had deployed search teams, canine units and drones — but never conducted underwater searches, according to the TV station.

The new area of focus is a marshy wooded area near the intersection of Huebner and Babcock roads in Northwest San Antonio, according to NEWS4SA. The spot is not far from the Villas Del Cabo Apartment Complex where Khil went missing 16 days ago.



Khil was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 20, wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

There is still a $150k reward for anyone with information that leads to Lina Khil. Those with tips should contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.