Federal report blasts 'unqualified' San Antonio event planner's work on Trump-era food contract 

Just when we thought we'd heard the last of San Antonio event planner CRE8AD8, a new federal report lambasts the company for its failures under ahungryA study released by congressional Democrats from the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis raises new questions about the quality of the San Antonio company's work as a vendor in the Trump administration's Farmers to Families program — and its qualifications to land the deal.CRE8AD8 “did not have significant experience in the type of food distribution" needed to fulfill the pact, according to the report. What's more, the document notes, the company's performance had "Thecontacted CRE8AMEAL — the arm of CRE8AD8 established to carry out the federal contract — but received no immediate comment on the report.The 63-page study examined the failures of CRE8AD8 and two other "unqualified" companies that won $97.5 million in taxpayer-funded contracts under the Trump White House's program.Investigators called CRE8AD8significant food distribution experience," noting thatNonprofits that received food from Palomino's company told investigators the boxes were often wet or collapsing and sometimes held rotten food, according to the report. Nonprofits also reported deliveries that were improperly packaged and inaccurate — or completely nonexistent — which the report says."

“They were very sketchy. They didn’t seem to understand how food banks work," one recipient said of CRE8AD8, according to the report. "They didn’t understand that you couldn’t send us bad food and expect us to take it."



"The significant mismanagement of the Food Box Program illuminated by this report is yet another example of the previous Administration's failure to meet the needs of the American people as the coronavirus spread across the country," subcommittee Chairman Rep. James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., wrote in the document's introduction.



"The program was marred by a structure that prioritized industry over families, by contracting practices that prioritized cutting corners over competence, and by decisions that prioritized politics over the public good."



