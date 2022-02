Fiesta Commission will change parade route due to Broadway construction 

click to enlarge The Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades will take different routes due to ongoing construction on Broadway.

As Fiesta season the approaches, changes are being made to the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades due to ongoing construction on Broadway, one of the events' key thorofares, according to the Fiesta Commission.Instead of the routes usually taken by the two flagship events, they will start at the intersection of Main and Locust streets and pass by Crockett Park. The parades then will continue down Lexington Street before taking a left on North St. Mary's Street and then a right at the Brooklyn Bleachers, eventually wrapping up at the end of St. Mary's.This year's Fiesta will be the first since the start of the pandemic to include a full roster of events. The Battle of the Flowers is scheduled for Friday, April 8, with the Fiesta Flambeau slated for the following evening.

Tickets for Fiesta events aren't yet on sale but will become available sometime in March.