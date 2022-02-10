Fiesta Commission will change parade route due to Broadway construction 

Instead of the routes usually taken by the two flagship events, they will start at the intersection of Main and Locust streets and pass by Crockett Park. The parades then will continue down Lexington Street before taking a left on North St. Mary's Street and then a right at the Brooklyn Bleachers, eventually wrapping up at the end of St. Mary's.
New route for 2022 Battle of Flowers® & Fiesta Flambeau® Parades announced! Tickets go on sale soon! #VivaFiestaSA2022 pic.twitter.com/3XipkE66xe— Fiesta San Antonio (@FiestaSA) February 9, 2022
