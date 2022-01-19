Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 19, 2022

Fiesta Cornyation plans April return to officially crown Jesse Mata as King Anchovy LV 

By
Jesse J. Mata was crowned King Anchovy LV. - FACEBOOK / FIESTA CORNYATION
  • Facebook / Fiesta Cornyation
  • Jesse J. Mata was crowned King Anchovy LV.
After a two-year hiatus, the board of Fiesta Cornyation, billed as Fiesta San Antonio’s  “raunchiest, cheapest event with a purpose,” announced the show will return this spring.

Cornyation shared the update Monday in a Facebook post: "Hear y’all, hear y’all. By decree of His Royal Heinous King Anchovy LV, Jesse Mata: Save the date for Cornyation 2022: The Court of Magnificent Resilience. April 5-7 at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre.”

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of the event for the past two years.

In 2020, Cornyation was postponed and slated to take place in November. To give fans of the show a taste of things to come, organizers presented an online fundraiser in April for those who didn’t want to wait until the fall. The presentation was a film of a previous production.

“This is the first time we’ve shared the show in its entirety, so come and cheer on your favorite Queens and queens in the comments. We’ll post links to donate directly to our charities, San Antonio AIDS Foundation, BEAT AIDS, and Thrive Youth Center,” Mata said at the time.

Sadly, with COVID having a greater impact on public health, Cornyation eventually scrapped the November 2020 date. There was no show in 2021, but the group sold a “Plague Edition” medal to raise funds.

click to enlarge Cornyation's 2021 Fiesta medal was dubbed the “Plague Edition.” - FACEBOOK / FIESTA CORNYATION
  • Facebook / Fiesta Cornyation
  • Cornyation's 2021 Fiesta medal was dubbed the “Plague Edition.”

Cornyation is one of the most popular events held during Fiesta San Antonio, typically selling out all six of its yearly performances. Tickets usually go on sale one month before the event.

In recent years, Cornyation has raised some $200,000 annually for its beneficiaries. Additionally, the board has awarded Robert Rehm scholarships to college students pursuing a degree in a theater arts-related field.

Ticket prices not yet set, April 5-7, Charlene McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.



Calendar

