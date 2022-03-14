Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 14, 2022

Fiesta San Antonio foodie event Taste of the Republic returns, with new Southtown location 

Now in its fifth year, the gathering is being relocated out of downtown's Marriott Plaza.

click image Taste of the Republic is an official Fiesta San Antonio event. - INSTAGRAM / TIMTHEGIRL
  • Instagram / timthegirl
  • Taste of the Republic is an official Fiesta San Antonio event.
Food-focused Taste of the Republic, dubbed the “the official kickoff to Fiesta San Antonio,” will help launch the citywide party from a new location this year.

Now in its fifth year, the gathering will take over the grounds of Southtown eatery The Good Kind, located 1127 S. St. Mary’s St., running 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, March 31. Last year, Taste of the Republic took place at downtown's Marriott Plaza.



Spearheaded by chef Brian West, the event showcases more than a dozen local culinary creators, each tasked with interpreting one of the “Six Food Republics of Texas,” based on West’s Texas Culinary Manifesto.

The manifesto divides the Lone Star State into six distinct regions of food cultures, including East and West Texas, the Gulf Coast and a trio of spots in between. Each chef chooses a region to interpret via small bites. Tito’s Vodka and Patrón Tequila will be on hand to provide complimentary tipples for the evening, and beer and wine options will also be available.

This year’s participating chefs include Tim McDiarmid of The Good Kind, Ceasar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg, Jesse Kuykendall of Milpa and Ocho at Hotel Havana, Jose Ochoa of Palenque Grill, Braunda Smith of Lucy Cooper’s Ice House, Joe Melig and Esaul Ramos of 2M Smokehouse, Kristina Zhao of Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar, James Canter of Guerilla Gourmet, Lisa Astorga Watel of Bistr09, Juan Carlos Bazan of Cuishe and Toro, Ben de los Santos of Benjie’s Munch and Ernie Bradley of Cherrity Bar and the newly-opened La Tienda de Birria.

Ticket proceeds from Taste of the Republic benefit the Fiesta San Antonio Commission and the 110 organizations it supports. Tickets run $110 and are available online now. However, foodies looking to indulge may want to act fast since the event historically sells out.

