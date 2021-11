Film series at San Antonio's Peacock Alley continues with anticapitalist comedy Office Space  

click to enlarge 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Iftaught us one thing, it’s that sometimes the best way to deal with work-induced stress is to take a printer into a field and smash it up with a baseball bat.Or maybe it’s to flip off your punctilious manager and storm out of your underpaid foodservice job (for good).With strikes ongoing nationwide — including the Symphony musicians’ strike here in San Antonio — and labor issues at the forefront amid the pandemic crisis, this 1999 comedy remains strikingly relevant.At the very least, it’s still entertaining. If it gives you any ideas about your position in the capitalist rat race, well, that’s just icing on the cake.