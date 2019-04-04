Films Made in San Antonio That We Can (Or Should) Proudly Claim

According to the Internet Movie Database, there are nearly 1,000 films and TV shows shot at least partly in San Antonio over the last 119 years. From a big-picture perspective, that’s a tiny drop in the bucket. That doesn’t mean, however, that the Alamo City doesn’t celebrate the projects it’s had the opportunity to host — from beloved biopics like Selena to lesser-known classics from the first half of the 20th century. Here is a look at 23 of San Antonio’s greatest cinematic hits as well as others we’re happy to introduce you to if you haven’t seen them yet.