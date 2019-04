Films Made in San Antonio That We Can (Or Should) Proudly Claim 

Set in 1954 Austin, this 1987 film stars Kim Basinger and Jeff Bridges. Playing the title character, Basinger goes to a photographer who has risque photos of her, and ends up in the middle of a murder scene when she goes to get the prints back. She grabs an envelope with her name of it – which doesn’t actually have her photos. Instead, she gets stolen plans for a new highway development, prompting Bridges’ character to scheme to get rich. And Bridges’ mistress in the film is a former Pecan Queen who works at the Lone Star Brewing Company. Oh, and Nadine is pregnant and the couple wants a divorce. There’s a lot going on and some scenes were shot in San Antonio, so you might as well watch it.Photo via IMDB / Nadine