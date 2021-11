Fish City Grill angling to open third San Antonio location near the Rim next spring 

click image Instagram / fishcitygrill

Fish City Grill will open a third Alamo City location next spring.

Fish City Grill will gain third Alamo City location next spring as the Dallas-based chain expands its footprint to the Rim, MySA reports Filings from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation obtained by the news site show the chain plans to open its new spot at 5311 N. Loop 1604 West, in the Shops at South Rim. Construction will kick off next month and conclude in March, records show.Fish City Grill currently operates SA seafood eateries at 7010 West Loop 1604 on the far West Side and at 18130 U.S. Highway 281 North, Suite 104, in the Northwoods shopping complex.The locations serve up shrimp, catfish, oysters, fish tacos and a variety of sandwiches. The chain says it strives to serve product from fisheries and vendors that are environmentally conscious and that fish legally from sustainable waters.