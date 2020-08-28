Five Gorgeous and Secluded Glamping Sites Within Driving Distance of San Antonio 

August 28, 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
Just because you want to head into the great outdoors doesn't mean you need to rough it. After all, not everybody is willing to put up with insect bites, poison ivy, sleeping on rocky ground and peeing outdoors.
We rounded up these five fab glamping spots within driving distance in case you're hankering to enjoy the beauty and seclusion nature can provide — only without giving up modern luxury.
All listing information and photos via Glamping Hub.