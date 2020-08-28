No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

August 28, 2020 Slideshows » News

Five Gorgeous and Secluded Glamping Sites Within Driving Distance of San Antonio 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
Just because you want to head into the great outdoors doesn't mean you need to rough it. After all, not everybody is willing to put up with insect bites, poison ivy, sleeping on rocky ground and peeing outdoors.

We rounded up these five fab glamping spots within driving distance in case you're hankering to enjoy the beauty and seclusion nature can provide — only without giving up modern luxury.

All listing information and photos via Glamping Hub.
OF 69
PREV NEXT
Deluxe Tent Rental with Clawfoot Tub for a River Vacation, Johnson City
$372 per night
This luxurious tent along the beautiful Pedernales River near Johnson City includes a king-sized bed and a private bathroom with a clawfoot tub.
Skip ad in
Unique 360-Degree Views of Texas Hill Country at Circular Stone Cottage Rental, Eldorado
$266 per night
With a full kitchen and accommodations for five, this cabin isn't exactly roughing it. But who wouldn't enjoy 360-degree views of Texas Hill Country?
Skip ad in
Secluded Eco Dome in Dark Sky Ordinance Territory, Terlingua
$126 per night
This solar-powered adobe dome in remote West Texas is perfect for star gazing. Appropriate, because it looks like it belongs on the set of a science fiction movie.
Skip ad in
Luxury Glamping Dome in Austin with Private Hot Tub, West Lake Hills
$681 per night
A secluded glamping spot need not take you far from big city life. This cool dome offers a view of the downtown Austin skyline.
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Glamping Getaway with a Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower, Pipe Creek
$203 per night
It's hard to beat the views in this tent located between Boerne, Bandera and Helotes — and the plush queen bed and hot tub add to the glammed up experience.
More slideshows
20 Bucket List Activities to Do in San Antonio Before Summer is Over
San Antonio Current Staff20 images
A $3.6 Million San Antonio Mansion Two Houses Down From Manu Ginobili Is on the Market
San Antonio Current Staff48 images
This Ivy-Covered Cottage Is the Cutest House for Sale in Alamo Heights
San Antonio Current Staff25 images
This House for Sale Has One of the Sweetest Swimming Pools in San Antonio
San Antonio Current Staff38 images
1/69
Deluxe Tent Rental with Clawfoot Tub for a River Vacation, Johnson City
$372 per night
This luxurious tent along the beautiful Pedernales River near Johnson City includes a king-sized bed and a private bathroom with a clawfoot tub.
Play Slideshow

Tags: Texas, San Antonio, treehouse, glamping, GlampingHub, unique rentals, vacation, staycation, road trip, great outdoors, close to home vacation, quiet getaways, secluded spots, secluded getaways, South Texas, Hill County, Austin, social distance, alone time

Additional News Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Mayor Demands Answers After Police Force Black Jogger Into Back of a Patrol Car Read More

  2. SAPD Detective Suspended for Social Media Post Asking 'When Can We Kill' Colin Kaepernick Read More

  3. Study Ranks San Antonio Among the 10 Most Financially Stressed U.S. Cities Read More

  4. A Storm-Chasing San Antonio Weatherman Almost Got Fried by Lightning — on Video Read More

  5. I Support the SA Current Press Club Because San Antonio Needs Local Journalism Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation