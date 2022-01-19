Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 19, 2022

Five Texas QAnon supporters are running for Congress, second to only to Florida and California 

Republican Johnny Teague is running in the 7th District, which includes the Houston suburbs. He has retweeted QAnon content, including a false conspiracy theory that John F. Kennedy Jr. is secretly still alive even though he died in a plane crash, Media Matters for America reports.
  • Republican Johnny Teague is running in the 7th District, which includes the Houston suburbs. He has retweeted QAnon content, including a false conspiracy theory that John F. Kennedy Jr. is secretly still alive even though he died in a plane crash, Media Matters for America reports.
Look out, Florida! When it comes to crazy, Texas is right behind ya!

Only two states have more QAnon-supporting candidates running for Congress in 2022 than the Lone Star State, which now boasts five, according to a new analysis by watchdog group Media Matters for America. Florida leads the way with 12 candidates who have expressed "some level of support for the conspiracy theory," while California seized the No. 2 spot with nine.



QAnon is an online conspiracy theory that purports Donald Trump will save the world from from cannibal pedophiles, who also happen to run the Democratic Party. Followers have been linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection and other domestic terrorism.

While MMFA didn't identify any QAnon Congressional candidates running in the San Antonio area, they appear to span the state, looking to represent districts from El Paso to Houston to McAllen.
  • Samuel Williams, now running in the 16th Congressional District, located in El Paso County. The Republican was defeated in the primary when he ran in the same district last cycle.
  • Republican Johnny Teague is running in the 7th District, which includes the Houston suburbs. He also ran a failed 2020 congressional bid in Houston's Democrat-leaning 9th District.
  • Jake Armstrong is running as an independent in the 17th District, which stretches from Austin's northern suburbs to Waco.
  • Ruben Landon Dante is running on the GOP ticket to serve in Texas’ 17th District, which includes Galveston and part of Houston.
  • Republican Mayra Flores is running for Texas’ 34th District, which includes McAllen and Brownsville.
MMFA was even kind enough to share Tweets and other online messages in which the Texas candidates "endorsed or [gave] credence at some level to the conspiracy theory or promoted QAnon content."

For those keeping score at home, 46 of the 52 current or former QAnon-shilling candidates identified by MMFA's report are Republicans, five are independents and one is a member of the American Independent Party.

