Float Fest announces 2022 lineup with headliners including Chance the Rapper and 100 Gecs 

The 2022 lineup includes headliners Chance the Rapper, Marshmello and Chvrches.
After a three-year hiatus, Float Fest is returning to Central Texas in July with a new location and an energetic lineup.
On Thursday, Float Fest revealed its 2022 headliners will include Marshmello, Vampire Weekend, Cage the Elephant, Deadmau5, Chance the Rapper, Lord Huron, Chvrches, Kaytranada, Quinn XCII, 100 Gecs and Pusha T.
The lineup will also feature Tove Lo, Hippie Sabotage, Two Feet, Sueco, Aly & AJ, Nane, Daisy the Great, CVBZ, Sam Austins, Sir Woman, Me ND Adam, Madeline the Person, Doublecamp, Little Image, Games We Play and Blossom Aloe.
The festival — which will be held at a ranch near Gonzales, Texas, this year
— will showcase 27 bands on two identical stages with no overlapping performance times. This will allow dedicated attendees to watch every set, should they choose — something not possible at many music festivals.
However, Float Fest's eponymous attraction may pull attendees away from the stages. The event will feature a picturesque 2-mile tubing experience down the Guadalupe River with convenient entry and exit points in walking distance from the festival site, as well as a Draft Beer Bar where floaters can fill up reusable containers with a cool brew to sip as they meander down the river.
“Our Float fam’ can expect an unparalleled summer experience that celebrates our roots as the first and only Texas music festival centered around floating the river and camping – true Texas traditions,” Float Fest Founder Marcus Federman said in a press release. “Our lineup, experiential offering and new, pristine Ranch location make this a can’t miss event.”
$199-$379, July 23-24, 1 CR 197, Gonzales, floatfest.net.
