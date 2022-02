Florida-based Maple Street Biscuit Co. to make San Antonio debut with 2 locations 

click image Instagram / maplestreetbiscuitcompany

Maple Street Biscuit Co.'s recently opened Pembroke, Florida location.

Florida-based comfort food chain Maple Street Biscuit Co. plans to roll out two San Antonio locations by early 2023, MySA reports Maple Street will open the new restaurants at Quarry Village and in the Alamo Ranch area, the news site reports. Respectively, they'll be located at 290 E. Basse Road, inside a former Potbelly Sandwich Shop, and 10650 Culebra Road, in an old Urban Bricks spot.The chain specializes in rib-sticking breakfast and lunch dishes such as biscuits topped with fried chicken, bacon and gravy. The menu also includes waffles, grits bowls and salads.Records filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation show work scheduled to finish in December for the Quarry location and in January for the Culebra store, MySA reports. Opening dates weren't available.Maple Street eateries are spread across the South, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, the Carolinas and Tennessee. The company’s website lists only one other Texas store, located in the Dallas suburb of Frisco.