Food Trucks in San Antonio 

If you needed further proof of San Antonio’s love for food, look no further than its ever-expanding food truck scene. While the city once lagged some of its neighbors due to its cumbersome zoning rules, local entrepreneurs are helping us catch up. Saytown is now home to dozens of food trucks serving up flavorful, inventive and convenient eats that can be enjoyed anytime, al fresco.

Beginner

Pho-U

A regular sighting in downtown San Antonio, Pho-U offers its signature bowls of steaming Vietnamese noodle soup with a choice of meatballs or brisket. The truck’s staff also have a deft hand with Chinese dishes including crispy egg rolls, chicken lo mein and generous shrimp fried rice. Multiple locations, (210) 630-8281, facebook.com/VietnameseCuisineTruck.

Waffle Station Food Truck

These aren’t your basic breakfast waffles. The newly opened Waffle Station Food Truck’s homemade versions create a fluffy foundation for over-the-top Nashville hot chicken and Buffalo chicken sandwiches. If you’re feeling generous, the truck also offers sweet crepes and waffle fries that can shared with the table. 7038 UTSA Blvd., (979) 383-4681, wafflestationtx.com.

This is one case where the chicken sandwiches live up to the hype. Chef Keenen Hendricks launched his business with sweet, spicy and filling menu items including the Nashville hot chicken and peachy jalapeño sandwich, the PB&J chicken sandwich and loaded cheesy fries. Multiple locations, instagram.com/smackschickenshack.

Intermediate

Yai’s Mobile Kitchen

Located just outside Still Golden Social House, Yai’s late night food truck menu includes authentic Thai dishes that make a great foil for cocktails and beer. Sample the hearty boat noodles, sweet and savory panang curry, crunchy Thai fried chicken wings and pork dumplings. All are bound to hit the spot. 1900 Broadway St., (210) 365-3246, facebook.com/Yais-Mobile-Kitchen.

Bull Gogi Boys Korean Food

Expect fun, flavorful Korean-inspired dishes such as the truck’s best-selling bulgogi bowl. The dish is makes use of a longtime family recipe and is filled with thinly sliced marinated beef, steamed rice, fresh kimchi, spinach and steamed rice. Also, don’t pass up the Korean-style street tacos and loaded bulgogi fries. 14530 Roadrunner Way, (719) 964-4500, facebook.com/bullgogiboys.

Krab Kingz San Antonio

This food truck allows you to build your own Cajun-style plate with flavorful, well- seasoned snow crab and shrimp. Yes, there’s spice and butter to go around, but don’t forget to take your meal to the next level by adding delicious sausage, corn, potatoes and egg. 2301 San Pedro Ave., (254) 338-6116, facebook.com/KrabKingzSanAntonio.

Advanced

Carnitas Don Raúl

The original Carnitas Don Raúl restaurant found international acclaim after being featured on the Netflix series Taco Chronicles. Good thing you’ll find the same Michoacán-style carnitas at its San Antonio outpost. The family-run food truck offers flavorful, authentic carnitas, tortas, quesadillas and fresh salsas well worth the wait. 2202 Broadway St., (210) 427-3202, carnitasdonraul.com.

Wild Barley Kitchen Co.

College friends Holland Lawrence and Marc Fogelsong launched their food truck business with a 35-year old sourdough starter, a custom brick oven and a dream. Together, the duo serves some of the best Montreal-style bagels in the city, with creative, woodfired sourdough pizzas and sandwiches to boot. Multiple locations, instagram.com/wildbarleykitchenco.

Naco Mexican Eatery

Follow this food truck for one of the best Sunday brunches in the city. Owners Francisco Estrada and Lizzeth Martinez take their time to prepare Mexican brisket, fresh flour and corn tortillas and roasted salsas in-house. The eatery offers incredible tacos, tortas and brunch sandwiches that can be customized for carnivores and veggie-lovers alike. (210) 996-1033, nacomexicaneatery.com.