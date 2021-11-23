Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 23, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Forget Black Friday — shop local at these 3 San Antonio holiday markets this weekend 

By
click to enlarge The Esperanza Center is holding its annual holiday market on Friday and Saturday. - COURTESY OF ESPERANZA PEACE AND JUSTICE CENTER
  • Courtesy of Esperanza Peace and Justice Center
  • The Esperanza Center is holding its annual holiday market on Friday and Saturday.
We all get stumped for holiday gifts, but some us just can't get jazzed about engaging in mortal combat with Black Friday crowds at big box stores.

Rather than battle other shoppers for discount electronics at Wal-Mart, why not get in your shopping this weekend at one of San Antonio's locally organized holiday markets? Not only will you be supporting artists and makers close to home, you'll be able to surprise loved ones with gifts that are one of a kind.



Mercadito de Paz: The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center is bringing back its annual Peace Market in a scaled-down, outdoor form. The two-day market will feature handcrafted gifts from local artisans and merchants that are centered on the themes of peace, social justice and cultural and environmental preservation. Free, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27, Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, 922 San Pedro Ave., (210) 228-0201, esperanzacenter.org.

Holiday Art Market: The Tobin Center is hosting an outdoor holiday art market Saturday, featuring wares such as home decor, gourmet food, accessories and other gifts. Free, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Good Market Holiday Pop-up: Brick at Blue Star and the Ethical Network of San Antonio are presenting a holiday version of the pop-up Good Market. The socially conscious shopping event will feature local artisans, ethical fashion, fair-trade goods, vegan and cruelty-free wares and more. Those that can't make it to Saturdy's Good Market can pop in Sunday from noon-5 p.m. for Brick's weekly Art Market. Free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, facebook.com/brickatbluestar.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Celebrate the holidays the San Antonio way with Las Nuevas Tamaleras at the Carver Center Read More

  2. San Antonio Spurs look to turn corner on Friday as they face Jason Tatum and the Celtics Read More

  3. Slab Cinema showcases Alfonso Cuarón's Y tu mamá también at its Arthouse space Saturday Read More

  4. Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition in San Antonio rescheduled for February 2022 Read More

  5. Comedian Jo Koy brings stadium stand-up tour to San Antonio's AT&T Center Saturday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation