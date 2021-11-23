Forget Black Friday — shop local at these 3 San Antonio holiday markets this weekend 

click to enlarge
The Esperanza Center is holding its annual holiday market on Friday and Saturday.
We all get stumped for holiday gifts, but some us just can't get jazzed about engaging in mortal combat with Black Friday crowds at big box stores.
Rather than battle other shoppers for discount electronics at Wal-Mart, why not get in your shopping this weekend at one of San Antonio's locally organized holiday markets? Not only will you be supporting artists and makers close to home, you'll be able to surprise loved ones with gifts that are one of a kind.
Mercadito de Paz:
The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center is bringing back its annual Peace Market in a scaled-down, outdoor form. The two-day market will feature handcrafted gifts from local artisans and merchants that are centered on the themes of peace, social justice and cultural and environmental preservation. Free, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27, Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, 922 San Pedro Ave., (210) 228-0201, esperanzacenter.org.
Holiday Art Market:
The Tobin Center is hosting an outdoor holiday art market Saturday, featuring wares such as home decor, gourmet food, accessories and other gifts. Free, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Good Market Holiday Pop-up:
Brick at Blue Star and the Ethical Network of San Antonio are presenting a holiday version of the pop-up Good Market. The socially conscious shopping event will feature local artisans, ethical fashion, fair-trade goods, vegan and cruelty-free wares and more. Those that can't make it to Saturdy's Good Market can pop in Sunday from noon-5 p.m. for Brick's weekly Art Market
. Free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, facebook.com/brickatbluestar.
