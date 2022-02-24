Former Dallas Cowboy Troy Aikman to visit San Antonio bars to show off his new beer 

click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Eight
-
Dallas Cowboys NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman will pour an "antioxidant-rich" light lager at several San Antonio bars.
NFL Hall of Famer, Fox Broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman will be popping up in San Antonio this week to promote Eight, his new 90-calorie light beer.
Named for Aikman’s iconic jersey number, the lager features organic grains and antioxidant-rich Hallertau Taurus hops. According to the launch announcement
, the three-time Super Bowl winner developed the brew as an option for health-minded imbibers.
Eight is now on draft in San Antonio bars and restaurants, and available in cans at grocery and liquor stores. To celebrate the launch, Aikman himself will be appearing at several area drinking spots to pour pints.
According to representatives of the brew, Cowboys fans can find Aikman Thursday, Feb. 24, at:
- New Beer Depot, 1304 S. Laredo St., 5-6 p.m.
- R&J Saloon, 4910 S. Flores St., 6-7 p.m.
- McFinnigan’s Pub, 7210 Blanco Road, 7-8 p.m.
On Friday, Feb. 25, he'll post up at:
- Little Woodrow’s Stone Oak, 606 W. Afton Oaks Blvd., 4-5 p.m.
- Angry Elephant, 19314 U.S. Highway 281 #107, 5 - 6 p.m.
- Pockets, 5819 Loop 410, 6-7 p.m.
- Wurzbach Icehouse, 10141 Wurzbach Road, 7-8 p.m.
Looks like a tight schedule, so we're not exactly sure how much time Aikman will put in at each place before racing off to the next one. We're guessing the bars will still be pouring pints of Eight if the former cowboy ducks out a little early.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.