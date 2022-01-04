Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman releasing "antioxidant-rich" light beer 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Eight

Dallas Cowboys NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman will release an "antioxidant-rich" light lager next month.

Apparently, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman isn't satisfied enough with being an NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Broadcaster. He's also started his own Austin-based beer enterprise.Aikman's first brew, a 90-calorie light beer dubbed Eight, will hit the Cowboys-crazy Texas market next month.Named in homage to Aikman’s iconic jersey number, Eight isn't just about a low calorie count, however. The lager features organic grains and antioxidant-rich Hallertau Taurus hops. That's because it was developed as an option for health-minded drinkers who watch what they consume, according to a news release."These folks, myself included, are conscious of what we put in our bodies, and options for a light, refreshing beer that’s brewed with organic ingredients are virtually non-existent," Aikman said in the release. "When it comes to grabbing a beer, I found that my options were limited.”Eight will be on draft in Texas bars and restaurants starting in February. In March, the brew will be available in retail stores in 6-packs, 12-packs and 19.2-ounce single-serve cans.