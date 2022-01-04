Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 04, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman releasing "antioxidant-rich" light beer 

By
click to enlarge Dallas Cowboys NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman will release an "antioxidant-rich" light lager next month. - PHOTO COURTESY EIGHT
  • Photo Courtesy Eight
  • Dallas Cowboys NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman will release an "antioxidant-rich" light lager next month.
Apparently, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman isn't satisfied enough with being an NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Broadcaster. He's also started his own Austin-based beer enterprise.

Aikman's first brew, a 90-calorie light beer dubbed Eight, will hit the Cowboys-crazy Texas market next month.



Named in homage to Aikman’s iconic jersey number, Eight isn't just about a low calorie count, however. The lager features organic grains and antioxidant-rich Hallertau Taurus hops. That's because it was developed as an option for health-minded drinkers who watch what they consume, according to a news release.

"These folks, myself included, are conscious of what we put in our bodies, and options for a light, refreshing beer that’s brewed with organic ingredients are virtually non-existent," Aikman said in the release. "When it comes to grabbing a beer, I found that my options were limited.”

Eight will be on draft in Texas bars and restaurants starting in February. In March, the brew will be available in retail stores in 6-packs, 12-packs and 19.2-ounce single-serve cans.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio’s Bexar Kolache Co. to open second storefront next month Read More

  2. San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q temporarily closes dining rooms, citing labor shortage Read More

  3. San Antonio's Pabst Blue Ribbon tweets New Year's advice for sober followers: 'Try eating ass!' Read More

  4. San Antonio to gain four more Jersey Mike’s locations by spring of 2022 Read More

  5. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will open second San Antonio-area store, this one in New Braunfels Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation