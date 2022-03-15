Former San Antonio-area law enforcement official convicted over threat to shoot Joe Biden 

click to enlarge
The 55-year-old man convicted of making the threat was once employed as a Judson ISD police officer.
A former law enforcement officer from New Braunfels was convicted Monday of threatening to shoot then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas
.
William Oliver Towery, 55, is accused of issuing the threat Dec. 11, 2019 in response to a text message from Biden's presidential campaign about a campaign rally where the candidate was to appear.
“I’ll be there and have been practicing my sniping skills all month just for this occasion," Towery replied, according to federal authorities. "If you will be nell [sic] near him you may want to wear something dark to hide the blood splatter.”
Towery once worked as an investigator for the Texas Attorney General’s Office, then as a uniformed police officer for Judson ISD, the Express-News reports
. During court testimony, Towery said he'd been unemployed since 2013, when a disease forced him to leave a teaching job, according to the daily.
Currently in federal custody, Towery faces up to five years in prison, up to three years supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
Sentencing in the case is set for July 13.
