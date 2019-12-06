December 06, 2019 Slideshows » Arts

Former Spur Danny Green is Selling His San Antonio Home, Let's Take a Tour 

By San Antonio Current Staff
It may have been more than a year ago that longtime Spur Danny Green was traded from the San Antonio team, but he has just recently listed his Alamo City home for sale. Located in a gated community close to Loop 1604 and Interstate 10, this home was custom fit just for Green. Let's take a tour!

Listing information and photos courtesy of Khristopher Campos of Keller Williams
Located within the 78257 zip code, you'll find Green's former home at 4119 Muir Wood Drive. The home is currently listed at $485,000.
The home was reportedly custom fit to Green's liking.
As soon as you walk into the home, you'll see a grand staircase and a breathtaking crystal chandelier.
Can you imagine all the Spurs parties that happened in this living room?
We bet Green and company had some good times in this cozy living room.
We wonder how much cooking Danny did in this kitchen.
Interested buyers should note the granite countertops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
While Danny used this as an office of sorts, you can use this upstairs nook for whatever you'd like. Sorry, badass Spurs pics not included.
Green even added a home movie theater to the home. How cool!
In total, there's four bedrooms in the home.
There's also three bathrooms.
Obviously, Danny decked out the master bathroom with a mounted TV to enjoy from the tub.
The home has both ceramic tile and carpeting throughout.
There's also space to kick back on the patio.
The backyard is plenty spacious, perfect for parties for the next homeowner.
This home is not too far from La Cantera, The Rim and Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
This home could be yours.
Tags: Danny Green, Spurs, NBA, Texas, San Antonio, Loop 1604, Interstate 10, gated community, for sale, real estate, Khristopher Campos, Keller Williams

